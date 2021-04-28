SCS to open collegiate school for high-performing students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents have the chance to learn about a new Shelby County Schools high school opening inside Southwest Tennessee Community College.
The Medical District High School will serve high-performing students and offer a high school diploma and an associate degree in information technology or allied health fields.
Applications are now open for the upcoming school year, and the school’s principal will be offering virtual information sessions every Wednesday evening.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.