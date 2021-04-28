Search continues for woman accused of shooting into Memphis day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are still searching for a woman accused of shooting into a Memphis day care Tuesday with more than 60 children inside.
Daija Taylor is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 63 counts of reckless endangerment as well as using a firearm during a dangerous felony.
Police say Taylor, also known as Daija Williams, picked up her child at La Petite Academy in Raleigh and argued with an employee over payments.
Surveillance video from the day care shows Taylor walk out to her car and return to find the door locked. The video shows her retrieve a gun from her car, then walk back to the door and shoot into the day care.
No one was injured.
Police say Taylor left in a black Nissan.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
