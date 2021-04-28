Showers possible today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers have already begun this morning and a downpour will be possible through the afternoon as a cold front sits north of our area. However, rain will be isolated so everyone will not see rain. Most of the heavy rain will stay in our northern counties this evening, but will gradually move south into the rest of the area tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s today. Low temperatures will be around 70 degrees tonight. It will also be windy today with south gusts around 25 mph.