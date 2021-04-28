Showers possible today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers have already begun this morning and a downpour will be possible through the afternoon as a cold front sits north of our area. However, rain will be isolated so everyone will not see rain. Most of the heavy rain will stay in our northern counties this evening, but will gradually move south into the rest of the area tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s today. Low temperatures will be around 70 degrees tonight. It will also be windy today with south gusts around 25 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 84 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 69 degrees. Winds: South at 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Heavy widespread rain will be on and off all day Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s on Thursday. On Friday, clouds will clear by the afternoon and it will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunny and dry conditions and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Temperatures will be back to 80 degrees at the start of next week.
