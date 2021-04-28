Standings tighten as Grizzlies enter NBA stretch run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even after an unquestionably successful road trip, the race for the NBA Playoffs is getting tighter for the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
With only 13 games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies are barely holding on to the eighth spot, they get the nod over San Antonio because they’ve already won that season series.
Teams 7-10 will be in the Play-in Competition.
Golden State is just a half-game back in 10th.
Zion and the Pelicans will probably have to wait till next year.
Looking up, the Grizzlies are just a game behind Portland for seventh, they host Blazers in Memphis Wednesday night and are just two games back of Dallas for sixth.
Teams 1-6 are automatically in the Playoffs.
