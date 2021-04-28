Tyler Harris to return to Tigers, Walker decommits from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When one walks out the door, another walks in the wacky world of the transfer portal, as far as the Memphis Tigers are concerned.
In this case, it means one who’s been here before, and one who was never really here.
First, the one who’s coming back is Tyler Harris. The former Cordova High Star originally signed with Memphis out of high school and played two seasons for the Tigers as a 3-point shooting mighty mite with unlimited range.
Harris set the freshman record for most 3′s in a season at 79, which is fifth-most overall. Plus, he averages better than 84% at the line. He averaged almost 10 points a game for the UofM, but his height, listed as 5′9″, was seen as a defensive liability.
He transferred to Iowas State after his sophomore season, averaging 7.5 points for the Cyclones with 11 starts, and was one of only two players to not miss a game. Since Harris has already transferred once, he’ll have to get a waiver to be eligible next season.
Harris’ return to the Bluff City is preceded by the exit of Tiger Transfer Davion Warren from Hampton University.
In what almost seemed like a soap opera unfolding early Monday morning on Twitter, Warren de-committed from Memphis, only to delete the Tweet shortly after he sent it. But, once Harris’ commitment was official, Warren confirmed his de-commitment.
A 6′6″ guard, Warren has similar attributes to that of incoming Tiger Freshman Memphian Jonathan Lawson, rangy with length, plus scoring and playmaking ability.
He averaged 21 points and six rebounds a game at Hampton, earning Big South Player of the Year honors. But, as a fifth-year senior transfer, Warren is definitely looking for playing time, lots of it.
Something he may not find in what could’ve been a crowded backcourt had he stayed with the Tigers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.