Victims identified in Haywood County plane crash
Two people died in a plane crash in Haywood County April 20, 2021. (Source: Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith | April 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 4:42 PM

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in last Tuesday’s deadly plane crash.

Officials say the victims have been identified as 55-year-old Charles Chad Wayne Garland and 74-year-old Marjorie Ann Garland of Houston, Texas.

The mother and son were traveling to Murray, Kentucky to visit family when the FAA lost sight of the Piper P28R plane late Tuesday night near Bond Ferry Road and Prospect Lane in Brownsville.

The sheriff’s office says they have not received the cause of the crash from NTSB who is investigating.

