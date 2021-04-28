Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers headlining Mempho Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival announced its 2021 lineup Wednesday.
It’s Oct. 1 through 3 at the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheater.
The three-day festival features a two-night headlining performance from Widespread Panic and a headlining performance from The Avett Brothers on the Adams Keegan main stage.
See the lineup below. More artists will be announced soon.
The festival, launched in 2017, took last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the event is focused on bringing a diverse and exciting mix of nationally-acclaimed chart-topping artists and regional favorites to a city renowned for its musical lineage.
Early Bird and Tier 1 advance price tickets were announced in February and sold out in record time.
Tier 2 three-day general admission and VIP tickets are still available for $185 and $585, respectively.
The VIP package includes access to a dedicated VIP area presented by Orion, access to a viewing area in front of the main stage, complimentary VIP parking, $100 in Mempho Bucks for food, beverages and merch, catered hors d’oeuvres, access to a private bar, air conditioned restrooms, WiFi and charging stations and a dedicated VIP entrance.
Get your tickets at memphofest.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.
