Dog recovering after being set on fire in Mississippi

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Buddy, the dog that made national news was found in Tate County with burns on his face and a cord tied around his neck.
Thankfully, he is recovering from professionals at Mississippi State University.
In Mississippi, animal activists, law enforcement, and even average citizens will tell you that animal cruelty charges have come a long way, but this latest incident in Tate County shows one more thing that may need to be looked at in state law.
“It’s good that the case, obviously, is solved, finding out who did this terrible thing. What’s frustrating and concerning for us is the fact that under the laws of the state we can’t criminally charge,” said Sheriff Brad Lance, Tate County.
Sheriff Lance told WMC Action News 5 that’s because the person responsible is a juvenile.
Investigators were able to get a confession less than a week after receiving reports about Buddy, who was found with severe burns on his face and a cord tied around his neck.
“It’s pretty obvious to me and I’m sure everyone else that 11, 12-year-old kids today versus an 11 or 12-year-old kid back years and years ago is a different thing,” said Sheriff Lance.
“Our laws that are on the books now are pretty strong laws, as far as felony charges,” said Sandy Williams, Founder and Director of Tunica Humane Society. “In this case, we are just dealing with a child.”
Williams, who originally treated Buddy before being sent to Mississippi State, says she’s surprised by how quickly Buddy has been able to bounce back.
“He’s eating well and he’s giving kisses to everybody at Mississippi State. He’s going to make a remarkable recovery,” she said.
Lance says he and his deputies are law enforcement, not lawmakers and instead advises those who are upset with this end result reach out to their local legislators to make a change to current state law in hopes of protecting another Buddy in the future.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.