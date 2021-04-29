Elderly woman robbed, held at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said an elderly woman was held at gunpoint and robbed of her truck while at a gas station in Whitehaven.
On Monday, April 26, officers were called to Victory Fuels on Elvis Presley for reports of a robbery.
Police say two men watched a woman leave the store and walk toward her white 2003 Jeep Liberty before robbing her.
They put a handgun to her head, took the keys to her vehicle and drove off, according to reports.
Memphis Police say the victim’s truck has not been recovered.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
