Elevated lead levels found in water testing at several Collierville schools, district says
West Collierville Middle School is one of three in the district with elevated lead levels in recent water testing. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:00 AM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools notified parents this week of elevated lead levels in the drinking water at several schools.

According to a letter to parents, the district recently conducted state-required testing of lead levels in drinking water.

Results showed elevated lead levels at Collierville Elementary, Tara Oaks Elementary and West Collierville Middle.

Collierville Schools reports recent testing of water at the district's schools showed the presence of lead at three schools. (Source: Colliervlle Schools)

According to the district, the sources with elevated lead levels were removed from service until they can be repaired and sample results show lead levels below the regulatory limit.

A spokesperson for the district says they test the lead levels every year or so. He said where the elevated lead levels were found at West Collierville Middle School was inaccessible to students or staff, and the water source at Collierville Elementary was only used for handwashing.

