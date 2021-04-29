Elevated lead levels found in water testing at several Collierville schools, district says

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools notified parents this week of elevated lead levels in the drinking water at several schools.
According to a letter to parents, the district recently conducted state-required testing of lead levels in drinking water.
Results showed elevated lead levels at Collierville Elementary, Tara Oaks Elementary and West Collierville Middle.
According to the district, the sources with elevated lead levels were removed from service until they can be repaired and sample results show lead levels below the regulatory limit.
A spokesperson for the district says they test the lead levels every year or so. He said where the elevated lead levels were found at West Collierville Middle School was inaccessible to students or staff, and the water source at Collierville Elementary was only used for handwashing.
