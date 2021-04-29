A few showers continue tonight, but dry conditions return for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold front brought us showers today, and rain will continue through this evening but will become more scattered and eventually taper off tonight leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s. Some clouds will be with us early Friday before giving way to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers coming to an end. Low: 57 degrees. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: The day will start off with clouds tomorrow and then sunshine will return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be nice on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a disturbance approaches and will move through the area on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring another chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the mid 70s Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @DentonWx
