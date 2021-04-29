First Alert: Severe thunderstorms possible over the Mid-South Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and a few thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. As the front slowly moves east, showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front and move through the region.
The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded portions of the Mid-South from a Slight Risk to a Marginal Risk.
Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.
Rain will be on and off all afternoon and some rain could linger in north Mississippi through 9 p.m. as the cold front finally pushes through the region tonight. Rainfall amounts will generally be 0.5 to 1 inch with locally higher amounts.
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday with highs in the mid-70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
As for Friday, the day will start off with clouds tomorrow and then sunshine will return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some areas will see temperatures drop into the upper 40s Friday night.
It will be nice Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. By Sunday, a weak disturbance will produce a few showers but it won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the mid-70s with lows in the lower 60s Sunday.
A new cold front will approach the Mid-South Monday and then move through the region Tuesday before moving into central Mississippi Wednesday. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will be possible for all three days. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid Monday and Tuesday. Highs will dip into the mid-70s Wednesday.
