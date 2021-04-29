First Alert: Severe weather possible Monday

By Erin Thomas | April 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 11:23 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center’s Day 4 Outlook suggests the Mid-South could be the area to watch next week.

A cold front will approach the region from the north and west on Monday and Tuesday before moving into central Mississippi on Wednesday. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will be possible for all three days.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible, particularly on Monday, based on the latest model trends. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible with any severe storms.

As this event is still several days away, timing and expected impacts may change. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

