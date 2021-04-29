Grizzlies get blasted by the Blazers on return to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies lost their first game back to FedExForum Wednesday after a franchise-long seven-game road trip.
The Griz went 4-3 away from home, and two of those wins were against the team directly in front of them in the standings, the Portland Trail Blazers.
Meeting again in downtown Memphis Wednesday night, the Blazers were just a game and a half in front of Memphis for seventh place in the Western Conference with just 11 games left in the regular season.
Jonas Valanciunas was one of the few bright spots for the Griz in the first half. He finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds.
It was white flag time early and the rest of the way as Blazers guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum outscored Memphis before the break by themselves, combining for 49.
Normal Powell added 24 and the Blazers cruised to victory 130 to 109.
