Man charged in connection shooting involving DeSoto County deputy

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man is now charged in connection to a shooting over the weekend involving a DeSoto County deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was responding to a report of stolen property Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts and a confrontation ensued.
District Attorney Luke Williamson said the suspect resisted arrest and the deputy discharged his gun.
Blaine Samudio, 34, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
Samudio was injured in the shooting but recovering.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.
