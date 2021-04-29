Man charged in connection shooting involving DeSoto County deputy

Blaine Samudio, 34, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. (Source: DeSoto County Jail)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:18 AM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man is now charged in connection to a shooting over the weekend involving a DeSoto County deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was responding to a report of stolen property Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts and a confrontation ensued.

District Attorney Luke Williamson said the suspect resisted arrest and the deputy discharged his gun.

Blaine Samudio, 34, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Samudio was injured in the shooting but recovering.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

