Man indicted in 2019 fatal hit and run on Prescott St. in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a 2019 fatal hit-and-run accident in Memphis.
Franco Talley is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, no driver’s license, financial responsibility law, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
The accident happened September 30, 2019. According to the affidavit, Talley was driving northbound on Prescott Street at a high rate of speed when he struck another vehicle. The driver was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The affidavit states that Talley fled the scene without checking or rendering aid to the victims. Investigators say Talley did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license or car insurance.
Talley turned himself in at the Airways Police Station.
