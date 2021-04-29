Mayor Strickland wants more THP patrols in hopes of lowering interstate shootings

In a statement, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said, “Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office cooperates and works together with Tennessee Highway Patrol and other local police agencies. Any increase in officers’ performing traffic stops for speeding and reckless driving violations on the I40/240 loop in Shelby County will provide a deterrent effect. We have a long-standing relationship with THP and would welcome any assistance they are able to provide.”