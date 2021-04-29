Memphis Cheer & Poms bring home national championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UCA College Nationals is the biggest stage for collegiate cheer and poms.
The University of Memphis is known for shining on it. No different in 2021, bringing home two national championships.
“We are just ecstatic that we are able to come home with these trophies and represent so well,” Memphis Spirit Coordinator and Dance Coach, Carol Lloyd Cross said.
Dance won a national title for the first time since 2012 in Division IA Hip Hop. They put on two perfect performances.
“When you know that you performed to the best of your ability and they performed, they shined,” Lloyd Cross added.
Memphis Cheer was no stranger to the podium.
They won their third straight title in Division IA Small Co-Ed.
“When we’re in Orlando, it’s like all eyes on us,” senior cheerleader Savanna Geeslin said. “It’s a good thing, we want that. Wearing Memphis across your chest does mean something and everyone knows that.”
Geeslin and Harley Southmayd called this year the most rewarding after a season during a pandemic, that presented so many challenges.
“We came together and it really felt like so good inside to win one with this team, because we deserve it,” Geeslin added.
According to Southmayd, “This year specifically despite covid, has been the best. Our team dynamic is so special and it’s the perfect way to end.”
It was all smiles, and cheers when the teams touched down in Memphis.
Both squads won a championship in the same year for the first time since 2008.
