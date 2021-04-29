Memphis City Council member to present ordinance to ban eviction set-outs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis city councilman will present an ordinance May 4 to ban landlords and property owners from leaving evicted tenants’ personal items on the street following an eviction.
The practice is known as eviction set-out. The ordinance will be presented by Councilman JB Smiley, Jr.
The ordinance stems from Smiley’s increased efforts to fight blight in the community and promote beautification in the city. The order requires landlords and property owners to allow evicted tenants a chance to gather and arrange for their items to be transported before landlords must arrange for the disposal or discarded items.
“We want the neighborhoods in the most impoverished areas of the city to be beautiful and clean just like the neighborhoods in the most affluent areas of the city. Often, items are left out on the sidewalk for weeks or months after an eviction which further contributes to the propagation of illegal dumping,” said Councilman Smiley. “This ordinance is a next step in preventing discarded items from remaining outside and contributing to blight in the community.”
Smiley is continuing discussions with City of Memphis division directors and local state legislators to come up with solutions to help Memphis become cleaner.
