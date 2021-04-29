SUV stolen with 4-year-old girl inside; police searching for Nissan Rogue with Michigan tags

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say an SUV was stolen Thursday afternoon near Poplar and Tillman with a child inside.
Officers are on the scene at a Shell gas station where a customer said their keys were in the vehicle with a 4-year-old girl when the SUV was stolen by an unknown male.
The vehicle is a four-door gray Nissan Rogue with Michigan tag EKA2698.
Police describe the girl as Hispanic, about 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a yellow shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front and blue pants with white flowers.
Police say the suspect is a Black male in his early 20s wearing a black beanie and long-sleeve white shirt.
Police also say a black Dodge Challenge was possibly following the stolen SUV.
Police released surveillance images of the Rogue and the Challenger in the gas station parking lot.
Officers are searching the area for the vehicles. Call 911 if you see them.
This story will being updated.
