Shorthanded U of M women’s soccer team falls in NCAA tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s NCAA tournament time for the Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team.
The tigers made their 9th appearance in program history Wednesday taking on Utah valley in first-round action at Greeneville, North Carolina.
The tigers, an at-large bid, went into the match shorthanded with all AAC forward Clarisa Larisey out with an injury against the WAC champions.
Utah valley got an early chance to take advantage of a handball in the box against Memphis.
But, tigers all-conference keeper Elizabeth Moberg blocked the penalty kick and kept the sheet clean.
The U of M on the attack most of the first half with Lisa Pechersky putting 3 shots on frame in the first 45, but just can’t find the back of the net.
In the second half, 60th minute, disaster strikes for Memphis as the tigers mishandle a clear out in their own end.
The Wolverines took immediate advantage as Katie Brockbank got open in the box and volleys one over Moberg for a goal.
Tigers on the attack the rest of the half, Tanya Boychuk rifles off several shots, as Memphis put on relentless pressure.
Utah Valley hangs on to get its first NCAA tournament victory, beating the tigers final 1-0.
Utah valley advances to face 6th seed Arkansas on Saturday at 3 pm.
