St. Jude patient to announce Colts’ round 2 draft picks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A St. Jude patient will announce the Colts’ second round draft picks Friday.
Nine-year-old Von will be a virtual guest of the NFL and will announce the draft pick with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Von is from Indianapolis and was treated for brain caner at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. He became a St. Jude patient in 2019 after having a recurrence of anaplastic ependymoma. Von had brain surgery at St. Jude to remove the tumor and proton therapy to successfully get rid of the cancer.
Von is a Colts fan and is no stranger to the NFL or Rich Eisen’s annual Run Rich campaign. In 2020, he was a guest at the NFL Combine where he served as timer and official motivator for Eisen.
