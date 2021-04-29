Suspect in custody for firing gunshot at Memphis day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect accused of firing a gunshot at a Memphis day care Tuesday is in custody.
Daija Taylor was arrested Thursday and faces charges two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit felony, and 63 counts of reckless endangerment.
More than 60 children were inside the La Petite Academy on New Allen Road at the time of the incident.
According to Memphis police, the incident stemmed from a disagreement between a parent and an employee at day care.
La Petite said in a statement that the disagreement was over Taylor’s family not meeting attendance requirements. Police said Taylor walked out of the facility and tried to re-enter, but the was locked. That’s when police said she knocked on the door and fired a single shot inside.
No injuries were reported.
Bond information has not been made available.
