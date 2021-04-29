Suspects detained for questioning after car theft & child abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 4-year-old child is being treated at St. Jude after being abducted in a stolen car Thursday afternoon.
“Once we confirmed that was the car, of course, we checked. The child was still inside safe,” said Memphis Police Department Deputy Director, Mike Ryall.
Ryall said the child was found at Avery near Hollywood.
She was kidnapped a few miles away at the Shell station at Tillman and Poplar.
Police say the father left his keys inside car with the child and went inside the store.
Police say that’s when a man in a black Dodge Challenger slid into the driver’s seat of the Nissan taking the car and the child.
Police responded quickly.
“We did a grid search that was going out at least 3 mikes or more with aviation overhead too. Our officer in the area patrolling found the car,” said Memphis Police Lt. Karen Rudolph.
The Hispanic family from Michigan also got the word out through a grandfather who googled Spanish-speaking radio.
“He was telling us my son is in Memphis. His child got kidnapped along with the car. He doesn’t know anybody. They went to St. Jude to get chemotherapy and they didn’t know this type of thing could happen,” said Itzel Mendoza Butron Media Corporation.
Police towed the family’s car to process it and look for evidence.
Not long after that officers swarmed the Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser with a helicopter in the air looking for the suspects, four people were detained.
Fortunately, the four-year-old was not physically injured police say.
