Teen wanted for shooting that left one person injured at Robinsonville hotel

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A teen is wanted in a shooting at a Robinsonville hotel that left one person injured.
The shooting happened Thursday shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Americas Best Value Inn.
Authorities say deputies arrived to the scene and discovered that 17-year-old Travis Lancaster is the suspect involved in the shooting. Lancaster left the scene in a gray 2005 Mazda 3 with tinted windows and Mississippi tag TNA0694.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who makes contact with Lancaster is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411, local law enforcement, or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.