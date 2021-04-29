Thunderstorms & gusty winds likely through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the west with a cold front, so thunderstorms will likely impact the morning commute. Some storms could have gusty winds and small hail. Rain will be on and off all afternoon and some rain could linger in north Mississippi through 9 pm. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40% before 9 pm. Low: 57 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY: The day will start off with clouds tomorrow and then sunshine will return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Friday. Some areas will see temperatures drop into the upper 40s on Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be nice on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A front will stall over the area on Sunday, so showers will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: With the stalled front, there will be a chance for a passing shower on Monday and Tuesday. None of these days look like a wash-out though. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the mid 70s Wednesday.
