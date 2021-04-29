Thunderstorms & gusty winds likely through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving in from the west with a cold front, so thunderstorms will likely impact the morning commute. Some storms could have gusty winds and small hail. Rain will be on and off all afternoon and some rain could linger in north Mississippi through 9 pm. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees lower than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.