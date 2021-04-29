UofM Cheer and Dance teams win crowns at Nationals

Collierville wins title in high school championships

UofM Cheer and Dance teams win crowns at Nationals
University of Memphis Cheer and Dance bring home National championship. (Source: Lisa Pennington)
By Jarvis Greer and WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 29, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:04 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the Memphis Tigers Cheer and Dance teams!

Both teams won titles in Orlando Wednesday at the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships.

It’s the Tigers Cheer team’s third straight win at nationals. This year they came in first in Small Coed Division IA Cheer.

Another W! 🤩 Congratulations to our 2021 UCA College Dance National Champions, Memphis Pom! GO TIGERS GO 🎉🐯

Posted by University of Memphis on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Congratulations to our back to back to back 2021 UCA College Cheer National Champions @uofmtigers_cheer ! GO TIGERS GO 🎉🐯

Posted by University of Memphis on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Tigers Dance team won first in Division IA Hip Hop. This is the team’s first national title since 2012.

Days earlier, Collierville High School and DeSoto Central High School won titles in the high school competition.

Collierville took home first in Super Varsity Division I and DCHS took first in Super Varsity Game Day Division I and Medium Varsity Division I.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.