UofM Cheer and Dance teams win crowns at Nationals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the Memphis Tigers Cheer and Dance teams!
Both teams won titles in Orlando Wednesday at the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships.
It’s the Tigers Cheer team’s third straight win at nationals. This year they came in first in Small Coed Division IA Cheer.
The Tigers Dance team won first in Division IA Hip Hop. This is the team’s first national title since 2012.
Days earlier, Collierville High School and DeSoto Central High School won titles in the high school competition.
Collierville took home first in Super Varsity Division I and DCHS took first in Super Varsity Game Day Division I and Medium Varsity Division I.
