Walmart & Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations in all Tennessee pharmacies for those age 16 and older.
If you received the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer, a second dose appointment will be made at the time of the initial vaccination, the release stated.
You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at the club.
Appointments may be made via the Walmart and Sam’s Club website scheduler, but no appointment is required, walk-ins are accepted.
Walmart Vaccination Schedule:
- Monday 9a -7p
- Tuesday 6a-7p
- Wed. - Sat. 9a-7p
- Sunday 10a-6p
Sam’s Club Vaccination Schedule:
- Mon-Fri 9a-7p
- Sat 9a-6p
- Closed Sunday
- Pharmacy closed between 1p-2:30p each day for lunch
‘Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue supporting states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of vaccines and encourage all Tenneessee residents to follow CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others by properly wearing a mask and maintaining all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing,” the release stated.
To find a location near you, please visit the Walmart/Sam’s Club location map.
To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.