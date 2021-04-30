Best Life: Bringing kids back to the dentist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the best ways to protect your children’s teeth is by teaching them good oral habits from a young age.
Many families have delayed dental visits due to the pandemic, but dentists say precautions are in place, so pick up the phone and make an appointment.
“Now is a good time to get back on track with your kids oral health,” said Kevin Loria. “Dental offices are following rigorous safety measures so parents feel comfortable taking their children to the dentist.”
“As with everything with the pandemic, a little apprehension is normal, but it’s important to maintain good oral health,” said Dr. Mrunal Parmar, DDS Pediatric Dentistry. “Their routine visits are important and you want to maintain that proper care and that foundation.”
Cavities are the most common childhood disease.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says that by age three, one in four children will have one or more cavities.
That’s why it is important to teach our children good oral hygiene habits from an early age.
“Your children’s first dental visit should be within the first six months after their first tooth erupts, and no later than their first year of age, and then every six months after that,” said Kevin Loria.
“It goes beyond just cleaning teeth, it also helps build habits and routines that carry to other aspects of their lives,” said Dr. Parmar.
And it’s also important for parents to help kids maintain healthy habits at home.
“Brushing twice a day, flossing. Kids are no different than adults. We take care of ourselves, we want to take care of their teeth,” said Dr. Parmar.
As soon as your child has a tooth, help him by brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste about the size of a grain of rice.
At age 3, you can start using a pea-size amount of fluoride toothpaste, which helps prevent cavities.
