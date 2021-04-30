Clouds linger and rain returns on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds have cleared in areas north of I-40, but the rest of the area will see clouds through this afternoon. In the areas with a clear sky, dense fog formed overnight. Most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas are under a Dense Fog Advisory due to reduced visibility. Fog will clear around 9 am. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s today, depending on how much sun you get in your area. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 76 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be nice on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A weak weather system will move through the area on Sunday, so showers and storms will be possible. Damaging winds could develop in some storms in north Mississippi on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring another chance for storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
