Clouds linger and rain returns on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds have cleared in areas north of I-40, but the rest of the area will see clouds through this afternoon. In the areas with a clear sky, dense fog formed overnight. Most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas are under a Dense Fog Advisory due to reduced visibility. Fog will clear around 9 am. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 70s today, depending on how much sun you get in your area. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 50s.