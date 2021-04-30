Grizzlies struggling with lineup transitions with playoffs looming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About the only thing positive for the Memphis Grizzlies lately was the Spurs’ loss to the Miami Heat.
That keeps the Griz ahead on the tie-breaker for eighth place in the Western Conference.
Otherwise, Wednesday night would’ve been a total bummer after getting whipped at home by the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-109.
It started out bad and got worse. Much worse.
Memphis trailed by 15 after the first quarter and stayed behind by as much as 33 before cutting the deficit to 21 at the end.
The Griz have now lost two straight games in blowout fashion.
It appears in part due to the front office demand for experimentation with roster, inserting 6′7″ Justice Winslow at backup point guard while trying to incorporate Jaren Jackson Jr. back into the lineup.
The result has been a chemistry catastrophe for a team that had defined player roles and is in the middle of a playoff race with 11 games left in the regular season.
It’s forced head coach Taylor Jenkins to answer tough questions about late season lineup tinkering with so much on the line.
“I don’t know the exact timeline,” said Jenkins. “But we’re going to do our absolute best for our team every day. And keep studying what we feel are the best combinations, and we’re going to have to adjust the lineups at times as we bring certain guys back.”
The Grizzlies get back at it Friday night hosting the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
