Juneteenth Festival planned for Memphis park where Confederate general’s remains are buried

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s Juneteenth Urban Music Festival is at Health Sciences Park where Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains are still buried.
Festival president Telisa Franklin said they are “reclaiming these grounds” as organizers announced plans Friday for the festival June 18 and 19.
“There were times when a little girl like me couldn’t even walk in this park,” said Franklin. “But on today we have little girls like myself and little boys like my son will be able to walk in this park and feel freedom.”
Forrest was also the first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. His statue was removed from the park in 2017, and plans are underway to relocate Forrest’s and his wife’s remains to Columbia, Tennessee at the new National Confederate Museum.
Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
Franklin said the park will be filled with vendors, educational opportunities and entertainment including gospel musician Earnest Pugh.
