Kingsbury Middle School students hold peace rally with MPD’s DARE unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sixth-grade students at Kingsbury Middle School held a peace rally Friday with the Memphis Police Department’s DARE unit.
DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, which is a program that tries to prevent the use of controlled drugs, gang affiliation, and violent behavior.
In an effort to make a difference in the community, the students created signs and posters that reflect their beliefs of love, unity, anti-violence, and anti-hate.
“Most of the cars have been honking, which shows that most of the people are trying to spread positivity and trying to spread peace and love. Just trying to spread peace and love,” said student Ali Alzanzami.
Students stood outside their school on Graham Street between Macon Road and Bayliss Avenue, holding their signs and waving at vehicles passing by.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.