Man charged with attempted murder of Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of shooting at a police officer during a chase down South Parkway.
Raymond Barnes, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm during a dangerous felony, evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot and property damage.
The charges stem from an incident April 27.
According to a police affidavit, a Memphis officer was on patrol near South Parkway and Texas Street when the officer heard gunshots a few blocks away, then saw a black Infiniti speeding away.
The report says the officer caught up with the car near South Parkway and Swift Street, and someone inside the Infiniti fired two gunshots at the officer.
The car stopped at Bismark and Silverage. Police say the occupants took off running but put the car in reverse and it slammed into the officer’s cruiser.
The affidavit says the officer ran after the suspects but lost them in an alleyway.
The car had a temporary tag registered to Barnes, police say. He showed up at the police station two days later to file a stolen vehicle report, claiming the car was stolen April 24.
Police say surveillance footage at a store on South Parkway the night of the incident showed the Infiniti pull into a business and showed clear images of Barnes getting out of the driver’s seat and talking to several other males who were armed with assorted firearms.
Police say the video showed Barnes get back in the car, exit the lot and have an altercation with another vehicle before speeding away and being followed by a police car.
Barnes was taken to the Violent Crimes Unit for an interview. Police say he waived his rights and admitted being involved in the shooting as the driver and falsely reporting his vehicle stolen.
