Memphis man charged with shooting at police, filing false report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly firing gunshots at an officer and filing a false police report, according to the Memphis Police Department.
On Tuesday, April 27, an officer was patrolling the area of S. Parkway West when he heard multiple gunshots near S. Parkway and Flordia St.
As he pulled over to investigate, he spotted a driver in a black Infiniti sedan speeding and run a red light.
According to the affidavit, the police followed the suspect for at least seven minutes before being shot at and the police car rammed.
The suspects jumped out of the car and begin running before the officer could catch them, losing them in an alley.
The car’s tags were registered to Raymon Barnes, who police said filed a stolen car report two days later.
Surveillance footage showed Barnes pull up to a gas station on S. Parkway, get out of the black Infinity and talk to several other men who were armed with guns.
After pulling off, police said Barnes got into an argument with another driver before speeding off and being chased by the officer.
Police say Barnes is being charged with Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, 603 Evading Arrest to wit: Vehicle and Foot Pursuit, Immediate Notice of an Accident to Wit: property damage and False Reports.
