Nice weather to end the week, but rain and storms return by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring another chance for storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The area could see 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 7 days. We will have to watch this going forward. We will finally dry out by late next week as high pressure returns to the area.