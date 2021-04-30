Nice weather to end the week, but rain and storms return by Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of high pressure has returned to the Mid-South, giving us dry conditions this Friday that will continue into Saturday. However, this area of high pressure shifts east on Sunday, which will allow for moisture to return ahead of an area of low pressure moving out of Texas. This will be the start of a wet pattern for the area as another system will come on the heels of this first system on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be nice on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a weak weather system that will move through the area on Sunday, so showers and storms will be possible. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the primary threats with the bulk of the strongest storms mainly across Mississippi. Storms should be ending Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring another chance for storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The area could see 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 7 days. We will have to watch this going forward. We will finally dry out by late next week as high pressure returns to the area.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @DentonWx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.