Over 400 gardeners volunteer with Shelby County Community Gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second year, the reestablished Shelby County Community Gardens got a boom in gardeners, thanks to the pandemic.
The community gardens were reestablished by Mayor Lee Harris in 2020 and Friday the 2021 planting season kicked off.
It’s an initiative to provide free space for residents to grow their own food and nurture a healthy lifestyle.
Last year, the gardens started out with about 80 gardeners and now all the plots are full with 430 gardeners.
Cultivating different hobbies grew during the pandemic, including gardening.
We have a really great demand,” said Mayor Lee Harris. “It’s an outdoor classroom. It’s a safe socially distanced space in an era when you kind of need that. It’s a place for the community and folks of all ages in your family can come out.”
The gardens are off Sycamore View Road near some of the Shelby County government office buildings.
