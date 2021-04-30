Overturned semi causing traffic delays near downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned semi is causing traffic delays on I-40 in downtown Memphis.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 4:12 a.m. near Danny Thomas Blvd. One westbound lane of I-40 is now closed at mile marker 1B.
WMC Action News 5′s First Alert Traffic Anchor Janeen Gordon says you should take Chelsea Ave. or Jackson Ave. as an alternate.
Memphis firefighters say one person was rushed to the hospital.
No word on when the crash will clear.
