Stabbing at Raleigh apartment complex leaves 1 child dead, 2 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are suffering wounds and one is dead after being attacked at an apartment complex Friday night.
Memphis Police say two children and one adult were stabbed at the Huntington Hills Apartments on Coach Drive near James Road in Raleigh.
Unfortunately, police say the 10-year-old died.
Officials say the other child and adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One woman has been detained, police told WMC Action News 5.
