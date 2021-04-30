Rental assistance available for Shelby County residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Help is available for Shelby County renters who are having trouble paying their bills.
The Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program can pay up to 12 months of owed rent and utilities to those affected by COVID-19.
The third round of applications for assistance will be received May 1 through May 14 at midnight.
Free legal assistance is also being offered for those facing eviction. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.