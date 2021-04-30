Shelby County Community Gardens open for the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For its second year, the reestablished Shelby County Community Gardens got a boom in gardeners in part, thanks to the pandemic.
The community gardens were reestablished by Mayor Lee Harris last year. On Friday, the 2021 planting season kicked off.
It’s an initiative to provide free space for residents to grow their own food and nurture a healthy lifestyle. Last year, the gardens started out with about 80 gardeners. Now, all the plots are full with 430 gardeners.
Cultivating different hobbies grew during the pandemic, including gardening.
“We have really great demand,” said Harris. “It’s an outdoor classroom. It’s a safe socially distanced space in an era when you kind of need that. It’s a place for the community and folks of all ages in your family can come out.”
The gardens are off Sycamore View Road near some of the Shelby County government office buildings. There is a waiting list of gardeners. To get on the list you can email community.gardens@shelbycountytn.gov.
