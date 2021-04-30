Shelby County Schools gearing up for annual Preview Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) is hiring for the district.
The annual SCS Preview Day will be held May 14 at American Way Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Organizers say some hiring recommendations will be made on the spot. There will be a chance for current and aspiring teachers to connect and also learn what it’s like to work with the district.
Candidates are encouraged to register ahead of the event.
For more information about Preview Day and to register, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.