Shelby County sees first decrease in weekly test positivity rate in more than a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two more deaths.
It’s the county’s 24th day of April with more than 100 new daily cases.
Shelby County has had 95,449 cases and 1,619 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to the health department, there are 1,622 active cases across the county.
Earlier this week, the COVID-19 task force said a variant found amid the tremendous case surge in India was detected in Shelby County. The individual recently traveled from India and developed symptoms upon returning.
That person is isolated and testing is being conducted among their contacts.
Data shows a slight decrease in weekly test positivity rate -- from 6.9 to 6.4 percent. It’s the first drop since the beginning of March.
So far, 311,678 people in Shelby County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 213,321 are now fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.