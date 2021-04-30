Strong to severe storms possible on Sunday - The start of a wet pattern.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday into Sunday evening across portions of the Mid-South.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee in a Slight Risk.
Fog will clear this morning and the day with be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s. Saturday will also be nice all thanks to high pressure keeping us dry.
However, this area of high pressure shifts east on Sunday, which will allow for moisture to return to the Mid-South ahead of an area of low pressure moving out of Texas Sunday. This will be the start of a wet pattern for the area as another system will come on the heels of this first system on Sunday.
For Sunday specifically, ingredients will come together to support severe weather across the South, but the bulk of the storms should stay mostly across Mississippi. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the primary threats, but also cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Storms should be ending Sunday night.
Rain chances will be back in the forecast Tuesday. The area could see 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 7 days. We will have to watch this going forward. The bulk of that rain will fall Sunday and Tuesday.
We will finally dry out by late next week as high pressure returns to the area.
