Suspect remains in custody after firing gunshot into Memphis day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two days of searching, Memphis police arrested the woman accused of shooting into a Raleigh day care.
According to the police affidavit, 26-year-old Daija Williams came dangerously close to hitting two employees inside.
Williams is accused of shooting into La Petite Academy on New Allen Road Tuesday. She was taken into custody Thursday.
The affidavit states there were 55 children and eight adults inside the day care at the time of the incident. Police say an employee was holding the door shut when Williams fired a shot through the glass door, and another employee was sitting at the desk next to the door.
La Petite said in a statement that the disagreement was over Williams’ family not meeting attendance requirements.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the day care for an additional comment on the issue, but have not heard back.
Surveillance video caught Williams walking out of the facility, trying to re-enter, but the door was locked. That’s when police said she knocked on the door and fired a single shot inside.
Though no one was physically injured, Dr. Justin Dodson, director of clinical services with Youth Villages, says an incident like this can be a source of lifelong trauma for a child.
“It’s really important for everybody that’s involved in the child rearing process to not underreact or overreact, so allowing their children the space to feel whatever feelings that they may feel,” said Dodson.
Williams, who also goes by Daija Taylor, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as 63 counts of reckless endangerment. She was set to face a judge for a video arraignment Friday at 9 a.m., but that was delayed.
The sheriff’s said there’s no movement happening at the East Jail facility, where Williams is, due to coronavirus quarantine issues.
