Tennessee Department of Human Services opens new Memphis office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state has opened a new facility for those who rely on temporary government assistance so they can get the help they need faster.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services opened its new location today in Raleigh on Stage Road.
The facility is modern with self-help kiosks and a promise to dramatically cut wait times.
On average, folks would have to wait up to two hours to receive help.
“That meant our customer would first have to find the place then take hours of their day for the simple process of getting access to life-sustaining benefits, goods and services,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner, Clarence H. Carter.
Commissioner Carter promises folks can be in and out in twenty minutes at this new facility.
The state said it chose this location because it’s easy to get to for those on the “snap”, “families first” and the p-ebt programs.
Right now, all TDHS offices statewide are operating by appointment only due to COVID-19.
However, both offices in Shelby County are operating a drive-up option for those who don’t have a scheduled appointment.
