UTHSC professor arrested on drug, weapon, and theft charges; 9 others in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A department chairman at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) is facing drug, weapon, and theft charges.
According to a police affidavit, Dr. Georgi Petkov, who is listed as the chair of pharmaceutical sciences on the UTHSC website, was arrested Wednesday morning at a home on Ashwood Street in Parkway Village.
The affidavit states when detectives raided the home, Petkov was among nine people taken into custody. Detectives say during the raid, Petkov refused to show his hands when asked, and began to resist. According to the affidavit, detectives recovered drugs and paraphernalia, guns, and stolen property, including a car.
Petkov has been released on his own recognizance and is due in court May 13.
UTHSC says it will not be making a comment on the case.
