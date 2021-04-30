WATCH: Mayor’s pick for next Memphis police chief answering questions from community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will vote May 4 on whether to approve Mayor Jim Strickland’s pick for new police chief, Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis.
On Firday, the City council and Strickland are offering Memphians the chance to ask Davis questions about her law enforcement experience and philosophy.
The City is holding a Q&A with Davis at 1 p.m. Davis will answer questions previously submitted by the community.
The panel is moderated by Vickie Terry, executive director of the NAACP Memphis branch.
