Baptist DeSoto hosts drive-thru baby fair for expecting mothers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is hosting its annual Baby Fair Saturday for expecting mothers and this year’s fair is a drive-thru event.
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and will wrap up around 1 p.m.
Baptist DeSoto says the event offers expecting mothers educational materials and information on community resources.
Health care officials will also be on-site to answer any questions on childbirth, breastfeeding, car seat and seat belt safety and give healthy pregnancy tips.
Special giveaway items are also available and guests can win a grand prize.
