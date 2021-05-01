Baptist DeSoto hosts drive-thru baby fair for expecting mothers

May 1, 2021

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is hosting its annual Baby Fair Saturday for expecting mothers and this year’s fair is a drive-thru event.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and will wrap up around 1 p.m.

Baptist DeSoto says the event offers expecting mothers educational materials and information on community resources.

Health care officials will also be on-site to answer any questions on childbirth, breastfeeding, car seat and seat belt safety and give healthy pregnancy tips.

Special giveaway items are also available and guests can win a grand prize.

