Dry start to the weekend but rain & storms return Sunday

NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible early Monday with highs around 80. Another round of storms will arrive early Tuesday and could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray shower possible. The area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days. Friday will remain cooler and drier as high pressure returns to the area.