Dry start to the weekend but rain & storms return Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry today but an area of low pressure will track across the region and could bring rain and storms to the area.
TODAY: Clouds will mix with a little sun early in the day. Highs will top out around 80. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s and winds out of at south 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms a few may wind, heavy rain or hail. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 60s. Showers will continue into Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible early Monday with highs around 80. Another round of storms will arrive early Tuesday and could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and it will feel more humid. Highs will dip into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray shower possible. The area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 7 days. Friday will remain cooler and drier as high pressure returns to the area.
